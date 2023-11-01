It's not enough to simply be a fan of UIC. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Flames by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

UIC team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Makiyah Williams 6 14.8 3.3 0.8 1.0 0.7 Dais'Ja Trotter 6 13.7 3.0 1.8 0.7 0.3 Keke Rimmer 6 12.0 5.8 2.7 2.5 0.2 Jaida McCloud 6 11.3 7.0 1.7 1.0 0.8 Danyel Middleton 6 10.5 2.7 2.3 2.5 0.3 Krystyna Ellew 6 7.3 2.2 0.8 0.8 0.0 Sandra Frau-Garcia 6 2.5 2.5 5.0 2.0 0.2 Ky Dempsey-Toney 6 2.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 Kristian Young 6 1.8 1.8 3.7 2.0 0.2 Sara Zabrecky 6 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.0

UIC season stats

UIC has put together a 4-2 record so far this season.

The Flames are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 2-2 on the road this year.

In its signature victory of the season, UIC defeated the Milwaukee Panthers in a 73-70 win on November 12.

The Flames have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UIC's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming UIC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Omaha A 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Green Bay A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Chicago State H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UTEP N 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Arkansas N 11:00 AM

