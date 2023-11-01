Buy Tickets for UIC Flames Basketball Games
UIC (5-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Upcoming UIC games
UIC's next matchup information
- Opponent: Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UIC players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Isaiah Rivera
|8
|16.0
|3.6
|1.4
|0.6
|0.4
|54.8% (46-84)
|51.4% (19-37)
|Toby Okani
|8
|12.9
|8.3
|2.3
|1.5
|2.5
|46.7% (42-90)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Christian Jones
|8
|10.0
|3.1
|5.0
|1.5
|0.5
|41.3% (31-75)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Filip
|8
|8.6
|4.1
|1.4
|0.4
|0.9
|44.2% (23-52)
|40.9% (18-44)
|Steven Clay
|8
|7.6
|3.0
|0.9
|0.9
|0.1
|45.5% (20-44)
|38.7% (12-31)
