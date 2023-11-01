The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) at Paycom Center on November 1, 2023.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

In games Oklahoma City shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 25-15 overall.

The Thunder were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pelicans finished 12th.

Last year, the Thunder recorded 117.5 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans gave up.

Oklahoma City went 31-22 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot 48.0% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.4% the Thunder's opponents shot last season.

New Orleans put together a 33-13 straight up record in games it shot above 47.4% from the field.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished eighth.

The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game last year were only 2.0 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allowed.

New Orleans put together a 27-7 record last season in games it scored more than 116.4 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder averaged 120.8 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 114.1 points per contest.

Defensively Oklahoma City was better at home last season, giving up 115.6 points per game, compared to 117.1 away from home.

In home games, the Thunder sunk 0.5 more threes per game (12.4) than away from home (11.9). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (34.3%).

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.8 on the road.

At home, the Pelicans gave up 109.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (115.0).

At home, the Pelicans sunk 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.3%).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kenrich Williams Out Back

Pelicans Injuries