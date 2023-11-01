Where to Get T.J. Edwards Bears Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
T.J. Edwards 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|110
|5.0
|2.0
|0
|1
Edwards Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|14
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|2.0
|16
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|1.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|0.0
|2.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0.0
|1.0
|15
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|0
T.J. Edwards' Next Game
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Lions -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
