Southern Illinois' 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Salukis are currently 4-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, at home versus the Saint Louis Billikens.

If you're looking to see the Southern Illinois Salukis in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Southern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Saint Louis H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Oklahoma State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Drake H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 UIC H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Valparaiso H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Illinois State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Bradley A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Indiana State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Evansville H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Murray State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Belmont A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Missouri State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 9 Murray State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 Belmont H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Evansville A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Southern Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Louis Billikens
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Banterra Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Southern Illinois' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Southern Illinois players

Shop for Southern Illinois gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Laniah Randle 8 17.5 9.0 1.9 2.1 1.1 50.4% (57-113) -
Seairra Hughes 8 11.1 5.6 1.0 1.1 0.9 55.2% (32-58) -
Quierra Love 8 8.5 2.8 4.8 2.8 0.0 42.6% (23-54) 42.9% (12-28)
Shemera Williams 3 19.0 3.0 1.7 1.7 0.7 42.5% (17-40) 38.9% (7-18)
Tyranny Brown 8 6.6 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.1 44.9% (22-49) 23.5% (4-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.