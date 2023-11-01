Currently 6-2, the Southern Illinois Salukis' next matchup is at home versus the Austin Peay Governors, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming Southern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Austin Peay H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Wichita State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 North Dakota State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Southern Indiana H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UIC H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Belmont H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Illinois State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Valparaiso A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Drake H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Bradley H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Northern Iowa A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Valparaiso H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Murray State A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Missouri State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UIC A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Southern Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Austin Peay Governors
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Banterra Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Southern Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Xavier Johnson 8 24.3 3.4 5.0 1.9 0.6 48.3% (56-116) 42.2% (19-45)
Clarence Rupert 8 9.9 7.0 1.4 0.8 1.0 54.8% (34-62) 18.2% (2-11)
Jovan Stulic 8 9.3 3.5 1.0 0.9 0.3 51.1% (24-47) 42.9% (12-28)
Trent Brown 8 8.8 2.1 2.3 0.6 0.3 51.1% (23-45) 56.4% (22-39)
Troy D'Amico 8 8.6 3.3 2.8 0.9 0.8 41.7% (25-60) 35.5% (11-31)

