Currently 6-2, the Southern Illinois Salukis' next matchup is at home versus the Austin Peay Governors, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming Southern Illinois games

Southern Illinois' next matchup information

Opponent: Austin Peay Governors

Austin Peay Governors Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center

Banterra Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top Southern Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Xavier Johnson 8 24.3 3.4 5.0 1.9 0.6 48.3% (56-116) 42.2% (19-45) Clarence Rupert 8 9.9 7.0 1.4 0.8 1.0 54.8% (34-62) 18.2% (2-11) Jovan Stulic 8 9.3 3.5 1.0 0.9 0.3 51.1% (24-47) 42.9% (12-28) Trent Brown 8 8.8 2.1 2.3 0.6 0.3 51.1% (23-45) 56.4% (22-39) Troy D'Amico 8 8.6 3.3 2.8 0.9 0.8 41.7% (25-60) 35.5% (11-31)

