Southern Illinois team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Xavier Johnson 6 21.8 3.5 4.7 1.3 0.8 Jovan Stulic 6 9.2 4.0 0.8 0.3 0.3 Clarence Rupert 6 8.7 7.3 1.0 0.5 1.0 Trent Brown 6 8.2 2.2 1.7 0.7 0.2 Troy D'Amico 6 7.8 3.3 2.8 1.0 0.3 AJ Ferguson 5 8.2 3.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 Scottie Ebube 6 6.0 4.0 0.3 0.3 0.5 Kennard Davis 6 3.0 2.7 0.7 0.8 0.2 Trey Miller 6 2.2 0.5 1.5 0.2 0.0 R.J. McGee 5 1.8 1.8 0.0 0.2 0.4

Southern Illinois season stats

This season, Southern Illinois has won four games so far (4-2).

The Salukis are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Southern Illinois registered its best win of the season on November 10, when it defeated the Queens Royals, who rank No. 270 in the RPI rankings, 91-68.

The Salukis have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Southern Illinois' schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Southern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Saint Louis H 3:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Oklahoma State H 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Austin Peay H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Wichita State A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 North Dakota State H 8:00 PM

