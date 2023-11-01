Buy Tickets for SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Women's Basketball Games
SIU-Edwardsville (2-8) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Xavier Musketeers.
If you're looking to catch the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming SIU-Edwardsville games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
SIU-Edwardsville's next matchup information
- Opponent: Xavier Musketeers
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cintas Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for SIU-Edwardsville's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top SIU-Edwardsville players
Shop for SIU-Edwardsville gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|KK Rodriguez
|10
|22.0
|4.9
|3.3
|1.3
|0.2
|47.6% (70-147)
|51.3% (20-39)
|Macy Silvey
|10
|9.1
|4.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|31.1% (32-103)
|30.6% (19-62)
|Sofie Lowis
|10
|9.0
|2.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.2
|39.7% (29-73)
|35.8% (19-53)
|Ava Stoller
|10
|8.3
|4.7
|3.0
|0.7
|0.1
|35.1% (27-77)
|10.0% (1-10)
|Halle Smith
|10
|5.7
|3.6
|0.5
|0.5
|1.1
|39.3% (22-56)
|0.0% (0-3)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.