SIU-Edwardsville (2-8) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Xavier Musketeers.

Upcoming SIU-Edwardsville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Xavier A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Loyola Chicago A 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Harris-Stowe H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Eastern Illinois H 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Western Illinois H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Little Rock A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Southern Indiana H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Morehead State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Lindenwood (MO) A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Southeast Missouri State A 2:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Tennessee Tech H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Little Rock H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UT Martin H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Morehead State A 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Southern Indiana A 6:00 PM

SIU-Edwardsville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Xavier Musketeers
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cintas Center

Top SIU-Edwardsville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
KK Rodriguez 10 22.0 4.9 3.3 1.3 0.2 47.6% (70-147) 51.3% (20-39)
Macy Silvey 10 9.1 4.3 1.3 0.8 0.0 31.1% (32-103) 30.6% (19-62)
Sofie Lowis 10 9.0 2.4 1.1 0.7 0.2 39.7% (29-73) 35.8% (19-53)
Ava Stoller 10 8.3 4.7 3.0 0.7 0.1 35.1% (27-77) 10.0% (1-10)
Halle Smith 10 5.7 3.6 0.5 0.5 1.1 39.3% (22-56) 0.0% (0-3)

