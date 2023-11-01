Buy Tickets for Northwestern Wildcats Women's Basketball Games
A game at the Maryland Terrapins is up next for the Northwestern Wildcats women (3-5), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Northwestern Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Northwestern games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Northwestern's next matchup information
- Opponent: Maryland Terrapins
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Xfinity Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Northwestern's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Northwestern players
Shop for Northwestern gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Hailey Weaver
|8
|12.9
|5.0
|2.1
|1.8
|0.6
|41.7% (35-84)
|47.1% (16-34)
|Caileigh Walsh
|8
|11.9
|6.3
|1.9
|0.4
|0.4
|44.2% (34-77)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Melannie Daley
|8
|11.9
|2.5
|2.4
|1.9
|0.1
|50.6% (43-85)
|100.0% (1-1)
|Paige Mott
|8
|7.5
|6.9
|2.1
|0.4
|1.4
|41.0% (25-61)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Caroline Lau
|8
|7.1
|2.8
|7.1
|0.4
|0.3
|32.8% (19-58)
|33.3% (8-24)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.