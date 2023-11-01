Northwestern's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Wildcats are currently 6-1) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Upcoming Northwestern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Detroit Mercy H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Chicago State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 DePaul A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Arizona State N 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Jackson State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Illinois A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Penn State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Wisconsin A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Maryland H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Nebraska A 2:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Illinois H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Ohio State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Purdue A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Minnesota A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Nebraska H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Northwestern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Detroit Mercy Titans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • Broadcast: B1G+

Top Northwestern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Boo Buie 7 20.3 3.1 4.1 1.4 0.0 47.6% (49-103) 40.0% (16-40)
Brooks Barnhizer 7 14.3 7.7 2.4 1.7 0.9 40.0% (34-85) 26.3% (5-19)
Ryan Langborg 7 12.1 3.0 2.3 0.7 0.3 47.0% (31-66) 31.3% (10-32)
Ty Berry 7 11.1 2.9 1.0 2.0 0.0 45.9% (28-61) 41.7% (15-36)
Matthew Nicholson 7 4.9 3.3 2.9 0.7 1.7 63.6% (14-22) -

