Northern Illinois (3-5) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Upcoming Northern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Detroit Mercy H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Eastern Illinois H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Concordia (IL) H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Miami (OH) H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Ohio A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Kent State A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Buffalo H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Toledo A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Akron H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Ball State H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Western Michigan H 12:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Eastern Michigan A 1:00 PM

Northern Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Detroit Mercy Titans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: NIU Convocation Center

Top Northern Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jayden Marable 8 13.3 4.8 5.5 1.9 0.0 41.5% (44-106) 40.7% (11-27)
Sidney McCrea 8 9.4 1.8 1.4 0.5 0.1 46.4% (26-56) 41.0% (16-39)
Brooke Stonebraker 8 9.4 8.3 0.4 0.4 0.6 41.7% (30-72) 0.0% (0-1)
Grace Hunter 8 8.4 2.9 2.9 1.0 0.0 29.0% (20-69) 27.5% (14-51)
Tara Stauffacher 8 8.0 5.1 0.9 0.5 0.3 36.8% (21-57) 34.2% (13-38)

