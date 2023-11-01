With a record of 5-3, the Northern Illinois Huskies' next matchup is at the Monmouth Hawks, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Northern Illinois games

Northern Illinois' next matchup information

Opponent: Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center

OceanFirst Bank Center Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Northern Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% David Coit 8 18.8 3.9 4.0 1.1 0.1 41.7% (48-115) 35.3% (24-68) Zarigue Nutter 8 15.3 5.5 2.6 0.8 0.6 53.3% (49-92) 50.0% (4-8) Xavier Amos 8 12.6 5.5 1.1 0.8 1.4 56.5% (39-69) 51.9% (14-27) Philmon Gebrewhit 8 10.9 2.5 2.4 0.8 0.1 34.3% (23-67) 27.3% (9-33) Yanic Konan Niederhauser 8 8.9 6.0 0.1 0.1 1.8 68.3% (28-41) 25.0% (2-8)

