With a record of 5-3, the Northern Illinois Huskies' next matchup is at the Monmouth Hawks, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Northern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Monmouth A 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Calumet H 8:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Northern Iowa H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Iowa A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Akron H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Ohio A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Western Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Bowling Green H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Kent State H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Toledo H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Ball State A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Eastern Michigan H 4:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Miami (OH) A 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Buffalo H 8:00 PM

Northern Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Monmouth Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: OceanFirst Bank Center
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Northern Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
David Coit 8 18.8 3.9 4.0 1.1 0.1 41.7% (48-115) 35.3% (24-68)
Zarigue Nutter 8 15.3 5.5 2.6 0.8 0.6 53.3% (49-92) 50.0% (4-8)
Xavier Amos 8 12.6 5.5 1.1 0.8 1.4 56.5% (39-69) 51.9% (14-27)
Philmon Gebrewhit 8 10.9 2.5 2.4 0.8 0.1 34.3% (23-67) 27.3% (9-33)
Yanic Konan Niederhauser 8 8.9 6.0 0.1 0.1 1.8 68.3% (28-41) 25.0% (2-8)

