Northern Illinois team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG David Coit 7 19.6 4.1 4.3 1.0 0.1 Zarigue Nutter 7 16.1 5.7 2.9 0.9 0.4 Xavier Amos 7 12.7 5.4 1.1 0.4 1.4 Philmon Gebrewhit 7 11.3 2.7 2.6 0.9 0.1 Yanic Konan Niederhauser 7 8.7 6.1 0.1 0.1 1.9 Will Lovings-Watts 7 4.7 1.1 0.3 0.4 0.4 Zion Russell 7 3.4 2.0 1.4 0.9 0.0 Harvin Ibarguen 6 2.7 4.8 0.2 0.2 0.3 Ethan Butler 6 2.5 2.5 0.2 0.0 0.5 Oluwasegun Durosinmi 4 2.8 2.8 0.0 1.0 0.3

Northern Illinois season stats

Northern Illinois has a 5-2 record on the season so far.

At home this year, the Huskies are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Northern Illinois registered its best win of the season on November 11, a 91-78 home victory.

The Huskies, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Northern Illinois has 23 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Northern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Indiana State H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Monmouth A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Calumet H 8:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Northern Iowa H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Iowa A 7:00 PM

