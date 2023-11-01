Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vucevic, in his last game (October 30 win against the Pacers), posted 24 points and 17 rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Vucevic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Over 15.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-132)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks conceded 114.1 points per game last year, 16th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks were eighth in the league defensively last year, conceding 24.9 per game.

The Mavericks were the best squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 28 20 10 4 1 0 0 12/10/2022 26 20 8 4 2 1 1

