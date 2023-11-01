Where to Get Montez Sweat Bears Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It's not enough to simply be a fan of Montez Sweat and the Chicago Bears. You need to look the part, too.
Montez Sweat 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|34
|10.0
|6.5
|0
|2
Sweat Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|1.5
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|1.5
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|0.0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|1.5
|1.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|1.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|1.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
Montez Sweat's Next Game
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Lions -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
