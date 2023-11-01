Buy Tickets for Loyola Chicago Ramblers Women's Basketball Games
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) will be at home against the Milwaukee Panthers on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.
If you're looking to see the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Loyola Chicago games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Loyola Chicago's next matchup information
- Opponent: Milwaukee Panthers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Loyola Chicago's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Loyola Chicago players
Shop for Loyola Chicago gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sam Galanopoulos
|8
|13.0
|2.9
|4.5
|1.6
|0.0
|42.2% (35-83)
|52.0% (13-25)
|Alyssa Fisher
|8
|12.3
|3.0
|2.8
|1.5
|0.0
|38.1% (32-84)
|30.2% (13-43)
|Sitori Tanin
|8
|10.8
|6.8
|1.9
|0.9
|1.5
|42.5% (31-73)
|100.0% (1-1)
|Kira Chivers
|8
|5.1
|1.9
|1.5
|0.9
|0.0
|38.2% (13-34)
|60.0% (9-15)
|Kika Hodge-Carr
|8
|5.1
|3.4
|1.8
|1.4
|0.0
|43.9% (18-41)
|33.3% (1-3)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.