On deck for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) is a game at home versus the Goshen Maple Leafs, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Loyola Chicago games

Loyola Chicago's next matchup information

Opponent: Goshen Maple Leafs

Goshen Maple Leafs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Broadcast: NBCS-CHI+

Top Loyola Chicago players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Des Watson 9 13.6 3.3 1.6 0.7 0.2 45.3% (43-95) 43.9% (18-41) Braden Norris 9 9.7 3.4 5.2 1.1 0.0 41.7% (25-60) 39.1% (18-46) Dame Adelekun 9 8.2 3.7 0.4 0.1 0.9 64.4% (29-45) 0.0% (0-1) Philip Alston 5 11.6 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.6 47.8% (22-46) 25.0% (4-16) Jayden Dawson 6 9.3 2.5 1.0 1.3 0.5 42.2% (19-45) 47.1% (16-34)

