On deck for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) is a game at home versus the Goshen Maple Leafs, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Loyola Chicago games
Loyola Chicago's next matchup information
- Opponent: Goshen Maple Leafs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Broadcast: NBCS-CHI+
Top Loyola Chicago players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Des Watson
|9
|13.6
|3.3
|1.6
|0.7
|0.2
|45.3% (43-95)
|43.9% (18-41)
|Braden Norris
|9
|9.7
|3.4
|5.2
|1.1
|0.0
|41.7% (25-60)
|39.1% (18-46)
|Dame Adelekun
|9
|8.2
|3.7
|0.4
|0.1
|0.9
|64.4% (29-45)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Philip Alston
|5
|11.6
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.6
|47.8% (22-46)
|25.0% (4-16)
|Jayden Dawson
|6
|9.3
|2.5
|1.0
|1.3
|0.5
|42.2% (19-45)
|47.1% (16-34)
