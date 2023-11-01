On deck for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) is a game at home versus the Goshen Maple Leafs, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Loyola Chicago games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Goshen H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 South Florida A 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Charleston Southern H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Saint Louis A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Duquesne H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Richmond H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 UMass H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Fordham A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 VCU A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Saint Louis H 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Davidson H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 George Mason A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 George Washington A 12:00 PM

Loyola Chicago's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Goshen Maple Leafs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center
  • Broadcast: NBCS-CHI+

Top Loyola Chicago players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Des Watson 9 13.6 3.3 1.6 0.7 0.2 45.3% (43-95) 43.9% (18-41)
Braden Norris 9 9.7 3.4 5.2 1.1 0.0 41.7% (25-60) 39.1% (18-46)
Dame Adelekun 9 8.2 3.7 0.4 0.1 0.9 64.4% (29-45) 0.0% (0-1)
Philip Alston 5 11.6 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.6 47.8% (22-46) 25.0% (4-16)
Jayden Dawson 6 9.3 2.5 1.0 1.3 0.5 42.2% (19-45) 47.1% (16-34)

