Loyola Chicago team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Des Watson 7 14.1 3.9 1.6 0.9 0.1 Braden Norris 7 9.7 3.6 4.9 0.9 0.0 Dame Adelekun 7 8.3 3.9 0.6 0.1 1.0 Miles Rubin 7 6.4 4.4 0.4 0.4 2.4 Greg Dolan 7 6.3 3.7 3.1 0.6 0.3 Jalen Quinn 7 5.6 2.1 2.0 0.3 0.0 Philip Alston 3 10.3 2.7 1.0 0.3 0.3 Tom Welch 7 3.6 2.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 Jayden Dawson 4 6.0 1.5 0.3 1.3 0.8 Patrick Mwamba 7 3.1 2.6 0.3 1.0 0.3

Loyola Chicago season stats

Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-3 record this season.

On November 23 versus the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in the RPI, Loyola Chicago secured its signature win of the season, a 71-68 victory at a neutral site.

The Ramblers have played two games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

There are 24 games left on Loyola Chicago's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Loyola Chicago games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Harvard H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Tulsa A 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Goshen H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 South Florida A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Charleston Southern H 8:00 PM

