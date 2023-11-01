Do you live and breathe all things Chicago Bears? Then take off that ketchup-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride for Justin Fields and the Bears. For more details, including updated stats for Fields, continue scrolling.

Justin Fields 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 100 162 61.7% 1,201 11 6 7.4 47 237 1

Fields Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 24 37 216 1 1 9 59 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 16 29 211 1 2 4 3 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 11 22 99 1 1 11 47 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 35 335 4 1 4 25 0 Week 5 @Commanders 15 29 282 4 0 11 57 0 Week 6 Vikings 6 10 58 0 1 8 46 0

Justin Fields' Next Game

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Lions -7.5

Lions -7.5 Over/Under: 48 points

