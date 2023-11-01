The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will be at home against the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Illinois State games

Illinois State's next matchup information

Opponent: Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk State Spartans Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena

Redbird Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Illinois State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dalton Banks 9 11.4 3.6 3.3 1.0 0.1 43.6% (34-78) 37.1% (13-35) Darius Burford 8 11.3 2.1 1.3 0.9 0.3 43.2% (38-88) 21.4% (6-28) Myles Foster 9 9.0 6.9 1.2 1.0 0.8 49.3% (34-69) 0.0% (0-5) Malachi Poindexter 9 8.4 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.0 35.9% (23-64) 25.0% (9-36) Kendall Lewis 8 9.0 5.8 1.3 0.5 0.5 58.5% (24-41) 40.0% (4-10)

