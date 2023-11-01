Buy Tickets for Illinois State Redbirds Basketball Games
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will be at home against the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.
If you're looking to see the Illinois State Redbirds in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Illinois State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Illinois State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Norfolk State Spartans
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Redbird Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Illinois State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Illinois State players
Shop for Illinois State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dalton Banks
|9
|11.4
|3.6
|3.3
|1.0
|0.1
|43.6% (34-78)
|37.1% (13-35)
|Darius Burford
|8
|11.3
|2.1
|1.3
|0.9
|0.3
|43.2% (38-88)
|21.4% (6-28)
|Myles Foster
|9
|9.0
|6.9
|1.2
|1.0
|0.8
|49.3% (34-69)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Malachi Poindexter
|9
|8.4
|3.2
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|35.9% (23-64)
|25.0% (9-36)
|Kendall Lewis
|8
|9.0
|5.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.5
|58.5% (24-41)
|40.0% (4-10)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.