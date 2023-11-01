The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will be at home against the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Illinois State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Norfolk State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 North Dakota State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Southeast Missouri State H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Drake A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Southern Illinois H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Belmont A 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Valparaiso H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Drake H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Missouri State A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Belmont H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Evansville A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 UIC H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Southern Illinois A 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Indiana State A 7:00 PM

Illinois State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Norfolk State Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Redbird Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Illinois State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dalton Banks 9 11.4 3.6 3.3 1.0 0.1 43.6% (34-78) 37.1% (13-35)
Darius Burford 8 11.3 2.1 1.3 0.9 0.3 43.2% (38-88) 21.4% (6-28)
Myles Foster 9 9.0 6.9 1.2 1.0 0.8 49.3% (34-69) 0.0% (0-5)
Malachi Poindexter 9 8.4 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.0 35.9% (23-64) 25.0% (9-36)
Kendall Lewis 8 9.0 5.8 1.3 0.5 0.5 58.5% (24-41) 40.0% (4-10)

