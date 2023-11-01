When you're cheering on Illinois State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Redbirds' recent stats and trends, below.

Illinois State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Malachi Poindexter 6 10.7 4.2 1.3 1.0 0.0 Dalton Banks 6 10.5 3.3 3.0 1.2 0.0 Myles Foster 6 8.7 6.7 1.2 1.3 0.5 Johnny Kinziger 6 8.3 1.8 1.2 1.2 0.2 Darius Burford 5 9.0 1.6 0.8 0.8 0.2 Kendall Lewis 5 8.2 5.6 0.8 0.4 0.2 Brandon Lieb 6 5.2 6.0 0.5 0.3 0.7 Luke Kasubke 6 4.2 2.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 Jordan Davis 6 2.0 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.2 Harouna Sissoko 4 1.3 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

Illinois State season stats

This season, Illinois State has won three games so far (3-3).

The Redbirds are 2-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best victory of the season, Illinois State defeated the Long Beach State Beach in a 61-52 win on November 20.

This season, the Redbirds haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Illinois State has one game left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Illinois State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UIC A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Murray State H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Northern Kentucky H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Norfolk State H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 North Dakota State H 4:00 PM

