The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will be on the road against the the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

If you're looking to go to see the Illinois Fighting Illini in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Tennessee A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Colgate H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Missouri N 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Fairleigh Dickinson H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Northwestern H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Purdue A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Michigan State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Michigan A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Rutgers H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Northwestern A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Indiana H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Ohio State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Nebraska H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Michigan State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 13 Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Broadcast: CBS

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Illinois' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Illinois players

Shop for Illinois gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Terrence Shannon Jr. 8 21.6 4.0 2.8 1.1 0.8 53.9% (55-102) 45.3% (24-53)
Marcus Domask 8 12.1 5.3 1.9 0.1 0.4 46.4% (39-84) 25.7% (9-35)
Dain Dainja 8 8.8 4.6 0.3 0.1 0.9 67.3% (33-49) -
Luke Goode 8 8.1 4.5 0.5 0.3 0.1 43.8% (21-48) 46.5% (20-43)
Quincy Guerrier 8 6.3 6.9 0.4 0.3 0.9 42.0% (21-50) 10.0% (2-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.