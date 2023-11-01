When you're rooting for Illinois during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Fighting Illini's recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Illinois Fighting Illini jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Illinois team leaders

Want to buy Terrence Shannon Jr.'s jersey? Or another Illinois player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Terrence Shannon Jr. 6 19.5 3.5 2.8 1.5 0.5 Dain Dainja 6 10.3 5.3 0.3 0.2 1.0 Luke Goode 6 8.8 5.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Marcus Domask 6 8.2 4.8 1.7 0.2 0.3 Ty Rodgers 6 7.5 4.0 1.8 0.8 0.5 Quincy Guerrier 6 6.5 7.8 0.5 0.2 1.2 Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn 6 5.7 2.2 1.0 0.2 0.3 Justin Harmon 6 3.7 3.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 Amani Hansberry 5 3.8 4.6 1.0 0.8 0.2 Coleman Hawkins 3 4.7 6.3 3.3 0.0 1.3

Illinois season stats

Illinois has five wins so far this season (5-1).

The Fighting Illini, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-1.

Illinois has 24 games left in the regular season, including four against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Fighting Illini? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Illinois games

Check out the Fighting Illini in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Rutgers A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Florida Atlantic N 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Tennessee A 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Colgate H 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Missouri N 9:00 PM

Check out the Fighting Illini this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.