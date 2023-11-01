Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the Eastern Illinois game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Panthers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Macy McGlone 6 16.3 9.3 1.7 1.2 1.0 Miah Monahan 6 10.8 5.2 5.3 1.3 0.0 Lalani Ellis 6 10.7 4.8 1.8 1.2 0.2 Ellie Buzzelle 6 9.3 3.0 2.3 0.7 0.5 Ellie Colson 6 4.5 2.0 1.2 0.5 0.2 Charita Lewis 4 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.0 0.0 Sydney-James Desroches 5 3.4 4.0 0.4 0.0 1.2 Taris Thornton 3 5.3 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 Julia Bengtson 6 1.7 1.3 0.8 0.7 0.0 Hannah Purcell 4 0.8 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.3

Eastern Illinois season stats

Eastern Illinois has just one win (1-5) this season.

The Panthers are 1-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best win of the season, Eastern Illinois took down the Valparaiso Beacons in a 75-62 win on November 12.

The Panthers have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Eastern Illinois' schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Eastern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Loyola Chicago A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Bradley A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 North Dakota H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Wright State A 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM

