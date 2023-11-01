Currently 4-5, the Eastern Illinois Panthers' next game is at home versus the IUPUI Jaguars, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Eastern Illinois games

Eastern Illinois' next matchup information

Opponent: IUPUI Jaguars

Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Location: Lantz Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite: Eastern Illinois -5.5

Total: 132.5 points

Top Eastern Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kooper Jacobi 9 11.8 7.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 45.8% (44-96) 36.4% (8-22) Nakyel Shelton 9 10.6 4.6 1.8 0.6 0.1 37.6% (35-93) 29.4% (10-34) Dan Luers 9 8.1 1.4 1.4 0.6 0.0 51.8% (29-56) 35.7% (10-28) Tiger Booker 5 12.4 2.4 3.0 3.2 0.0 37.0% (20-54) 21.4% (3-14) Sincere Malone 9 6.6 4.9 1.2 1.0 0.3 48.1% (25-52) 50.0% (1-2)

