Eastern Illinois team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kooper Jacobi 8 11.5 7.6 0.5 0.6 0.5 Nakyel Shelton 8 10.6 4.1 1.5 0.5 0.1 Dan Luers 8 8.3 1.4 1.0 0.6 0.0 Tiger Booker 4 12.8 2.0 2.3 2.5 0.0 Sincere Malone 8 6.1 4.5 1.3 1.0 0.4 Jermaine Hamlin 8 4.3 4.0 0.6 0.4 0.6 Jaylin Gibson 8 4.1 2.9 2.1 0.4 0.3 Kyndall Davis 8 4.0 1.9 1.1 0.8 0.4 Corey Swayer Jr. 6 5.0 2.2 1.7 0.2 0.0 Isaiah Griffin 6 4.0 1.8 1.5 1.2 0.0

Eastern Illinois season stats

Eastern Illinois has won three games so far this season (3-5).

The Panthers are 2-0 at home, 0-5 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Coppin State Eagles on November 18, Eastern Illinois registered its best win of the season, which was a 48-46 victory.

When taking on teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Panthers are winless in two games.

Eastern Illinois has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Eastern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 St. Louis Pharmacy H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 IUPUI H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Central Arkansas H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Blackburn H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Iowa State A 8:00 PM

