Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on November 1.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 71 times and won 42, or 59.2%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 44-35, a 55.7% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been victorious in 31, or 55.4%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Texas has won 31 of 56 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 24 @ Phillies W 4-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez October 27 @ Rangers L 6-5 Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi October 28 @ Rangers W 9-1 Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery October 30 Rangers L 3-1 Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer October 31 Rangers L 11-7 Joe Mantiply vs Andrew Heaney November 1 Rangers - Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule