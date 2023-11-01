Buy Tickets for DePaul Blue Demons Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the DePaul Blue Demons women (5-4) is a game away versus the Miami Hurricanes, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
Upcoming DePaul games
DePaul's next matchup information
- Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Watsco Center
Top DePaul players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Anaya Peoples
|9
|21.0
|8.1
|3.8
|2.0
|1.2
|52.1% (76-146)
|33.3% (6-18)
|Kate Clarke
|9
|14.7
|3.9
|0.9
|1.2
|0.4
|51.6% (49-95)
|41.4% (24-58)
|Jorie Allen
|9
|12.1
|6.2
|2.8
|0.8
|0.3
|56.8% (42-74)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Michelle Sidor
|9
|8.8
|2.7
|2.7
|0.9
|0.1
|39.7% (29-73)
|41.9% (18-43)
|Katlyn Gilbert
|9
|6.6
|4.4
|3.2
|2.7
|0.6
|32.8% (20-61)
|25.0% (4-16)
