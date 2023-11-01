Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the DePaul Blue Demons! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

DePaul team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Anaya Peoples 7 21.3 8.3 3.7 2.3 1.4 Kate Clarke 7 15.1 4.0 1.0 1.6 0.6 Jorie Allen 7 11.1 6.0 2.9 0.7 0.3 Michelle Sidor 7 10.1 2.7 3.1 1.0 0.0 Katlyn Gilbert 7 6.9 4.9 3.1 2.7 0.6 Charlece Ohiaeri 7 5.0 1.4 0.7 0.9 0.7 Brynn Masikewich 7 3.7 5.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 Maeve McErlane 6 3.8 2.3 3.3 0.7 0.3 Sumer Lee 6 3.0 1.3 1.2 0.5 0.0 Shakara McCline 4 1.8 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.3

DePaul season stats

DePaul is 4-3 on the season so far.

The Blue Demons are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

DePaul's signature win this season came against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 213) in the RPI. DePaul brought home the 93-72 win at home on November 26.

The Blue Demons are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are four games against Top 25 teams remaining on DePaul's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming DePaul games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Michigan State H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Green Bay H 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Miami (FL) A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Northwestern H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Alabama State H 3:00 PM

