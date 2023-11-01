Where to Get D.J. Moore Bears Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Are your weekends structured around watching D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears?
D.J. Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|71
|52
|793
|347
|5
|15.3
Moore Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|104
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|8
|131
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|10
|8
|230
|3
|Week 6
|Vikings
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|9
|8
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|6
|4
|55
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|5
|3
|44
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|9
|5
|58
|0
D.J. Moore's Next Game
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: FOX
- Favorite: Lions -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
