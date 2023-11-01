Where to Get Cole Kmet Bears Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Chicago Bears game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for Cole Kmet and the Bears with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Cole Kmet and Bears jerseys and other gear!
Cole Kmet 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|46
|419
|196
|5
|9.1
Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Kmet Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|5
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|7
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|5
|5
|42
|1
|Week 6
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|10
|10
|79
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|8
|6
|55
|2
|Week 10
|Panthers
|7
|5
|45
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cole Kmet's Next Game
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lions -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.