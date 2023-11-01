The Chicago State Cougars women (0-13) will next be in action on the road against the Valparaiso Beacons, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Chicago State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Valparaiso A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Butler A 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Georgia Southern H 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 UIC A 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Alabama A&M N 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Texas State N 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Florida International A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Idaho H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Kuyper H 8:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 LIU H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Central Michigan H 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Purdue Fort Wayne H 8:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 LIU A 5:00 PM
Tue, Feb 20 Eastern Kentucky H 8:00 PM

Chicago State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Valparaiso Beacons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Athletics-Recreation Center

Top Chicago State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jacia Cunningham 13 13.8 2.2 1.9 1.1 0.2 35.4% (70-198) 25.0% (11-44)
Tae'lor Willard 13 9.7 2.4 1.5 0.8 0.1 30.3% (44-145) 28.6% (14-49)
Josie Hill 13 7.7 6.5 1.3 0.8 2.6 40.0% (40-100) 0.0% (0-7)
Taylor Norris 13 5.4 3.9 0.5 0.5 0.2 35.0% (28-80) 0.0% (0-3)
Evangelina Parrish 13 5.1 4.3 0.7 0.5 0.3 33.3% (26-78) 60.0% (3-5)

