Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Chicago State Cougars. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Chicago State Cougars jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Chicago State team leaders

Want to buy Josie Hill's jersey? Or another Chicago State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jacia Cunningham 11 12.3 2.4 1.8 0.9 0.1 Tae'lor Willard 11 9.4 2.5 0.9 0.8 0.1 Josie Hill 11 7.8 6.7 1.3 0.9 2.7 Taylor Norris 11 5.6 4.0 0.5 0.5 0.2 Ana Haklicka 10 6.0 3.2 2.1 1.1 0.1 Evangelina Parrish 11 5.0 4.5 0.7 0.5 0.4 ZiKeyah Carter 10 2.8 2.9 0.1 0.4 0.5 Claire Simmons 11 2.4 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.2 Laura Segues 5 4.8 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 Princess Hester 11 0.7 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1

Chicago State season stats

Chicago State is winless this season (0-11).

The Cougars are 0-3 at home, 0-6 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Chicago State hasn't picked up a win this season against a Division 1 opponent.

The Cougars, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Chicago State's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Cougars? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Chicago State games

Check out the Cougars in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Illinois State A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 2 Norfolk State H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Valparaiso A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Butler A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Georgia Southern H 4:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Chicago State this season.

Check out the Cougars this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.