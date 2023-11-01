The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will next be in action at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Chicago State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 St. Thomas H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Northwestern A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Valparaiso A 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 UT Rio Grande Valley H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Bethune-Cookman H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Wisconsin A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Cal Baptist A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 DePaul A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Kansas State A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Oklahoma State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 UTEP A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Stetson A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 East-West H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Saint Xavier H 5:00 PM

Chicago State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jones Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Chicago State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Wesley Cardet Jr. 11 17.9 5.1 2.4 0.6 0.4 46.2% (66-143) 34.1% (15-44)
Jahsean Corbett 11 13.4 6.5 1.5 1.5 0.1 42.7% (50-117) 28.1% (9-32)
Brent Davis 11 9.9 3.4 1.0 2.6 0.2 45.7% (37-81) 20.5% (8-39)
DeShawn Jean-Charles 11 8.1 4.5 1.3 0.9 0.5 36.1% (30-83) 27.3% (9-33)
Kedrick Green 9 7.7 1.2 2.0 1.2 0.0 39.7% (25-63) 30.8% (8-26)

