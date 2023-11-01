Buy Tickets for Chicago State Cougars Basketball Games
The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will next be in action at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Chicago State games
Chicago State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Jones Convocation Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Chicago State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Wesley Cardet Jr.
|11
|17.9
|5.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.4
|46.2% (66-143)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Jahsean Corbett
|11
|13.4
|6.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.1
|42.7% (50-117)
|28.1% (9-32)
|Brent Davis
|11
|9.9
|3.4
|1.0
|2.6
|0.2
|45.7% (37-81)
|20.5% (8-39)
|DeShawn Jean-Charles
|11
|8.1
|4.5
|1.3
|0.9
|0.5
|36.1% (30-83)
|27.3% (9-33)
|Kedrick Green
|9
|7.7
|1.2
|2.0
|1.2
|0.0
|39.7% (25-63)
|30.8% (8-26)
