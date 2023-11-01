Exclusive Offers on Chicago State Cougars Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
When you're rooting for Chicago State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Cougars' recent numbers and trends, below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Chicago State Cougars jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Chicago State team leaders
Want to buy Wesley Cardet Jr.'s jersey? Or another Chicago State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Wesley Cardet Jr.
|9
|17.7
|5.6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.4
|Jahsean Corbett
|9
|13.0
|6.9
|1.3
|1.2
|0.1
|Brent Davis
|9
|9.0
|2.8
|1.1
|2.8
|0.1
|DeShawn Jean-Charles
|9
|7.4
|4.8
|0.9
|0.7
|0.6
|Kedrick Green
|8
|8.3
|1.4
|2.0
|1.1
|0.0
|Noble Crawford
|9
|5.1
|2.8
|0.3
|1.2
|1.0
|AJ Neal
|9
|2.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|Cameron Jernigan
|8
|2.1
|2.1
|0.3
|0.8
|0.5
|Tristan Arneaud
|9
|0.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.0
|Alex Raiford
|1
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Chicago State season stats
- Chicago State's record is just only 2-7 so far this season.
- This year, the Cougars have a winless 0-3 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.
- Chicago State's signature win this season came on November 12 in a 78-67 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
- The Cougars have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- There are 22 games remaining on Chicago State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Cougars? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Chicago State games
Check out the Cougars in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Nov 30
|Delaware State
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 3
|Stetson
|H
|2:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|St. Thomas
|H
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Northwestern
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Valparaiso
|A
|4:00 PM
Check out the Cougars this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.