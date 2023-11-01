When you're rooting for Chicago State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Cougars' recent numbers and trends, below.

Chicago State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Wesley Cardet Jr. 9 17.7 5.6 2.2 0.7 0.4 Jahsean Corbett 9 13.0 6.9 1.3 1.2 0.1 Brent Davis 9 9.0 2.8 1.1 2.8 0.1 DeShawn Jean-Charles 9 7.4 4.8 0.9 0.7 0.6 Kedrick Green 8 8.3 1.4 2.0 1.1 0.0 Noble Crawford 9 5.1 2.8 0.3 1.2 1.0 AJ Neal 9 2.8 1.1 0.3 0.8 0.0 Cameron Jernigan 8 2.1 2.1 0.3 0.8 0.5 Tristan Arneaud 9 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.0 Alex Raiford 1 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Chicago State season stats

Chicago State's record is just only 2-7 so far this season.

This year, the Cougars have a winless 0-3 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Chicago State's signature win this season came on November 12 in a 78-67 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 22 games remaining on Chicago State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Chicago State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Delaware State H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Stetson H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 St. Thomas H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Northwestern A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Valparaiso A 4:00 PM

