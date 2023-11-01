The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 49% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks gave up to their opponents (48.5%).

Last season, Chicago had a 29-17 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.5% from the field.

The Mavericks ranked 30th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Bulls ranked 28th.

The Bulls' 113.1 points per game last year were just one fewer point than the 114.1 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, Chicago went 28-9.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Bulls scored 1.8 more points per game at home (114) than on the road (112.2).

In 2022-23, the Bulls gave up 1.3 fewer points per game at home (111.2) than away (112.5).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls sunk more treys away (10.6 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, but they put up a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries