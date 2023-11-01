Bulls vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - November 1
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (2-2) heading into their game against the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) currently features only one player on it. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 from American Airlines Center.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Out (Foot)
Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
