Bulls vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 1
At American Airlines Center on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-5.5)
|225.5
|-225
|+180
Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks had a +6 scoring differential last season, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in league) and conceding 114.1 (16th in NBA).
- The Bulls' +106 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 111.8 per outing (seventh in the league).
- The teams combined to score 227.3 points per game last season, 1.8 more points than the point total for this matchup.
- Combined, these teams surrendered 225.9 points per contest last year, 0.4 more points than the total for this game.
- Dallas covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Chicago compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.
Bulls and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+12500
|+5000
|-
|Mavericks
|+2800
|+1200
|-
