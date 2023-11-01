Bradley (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Thursday, December 14 at 12:00 PM ET, at home against the Quincy Hawks.

Upcoming Bradley games

Bradley's next matchup information

Opponent: Quincy Hawks

Quincy Hawks Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Renaissance Coliseum

Top Bradley players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Halli Poock 8 11.0 2.1 2.6 1.1 0.1 39.3% (33-84) 32.5% (13-40) Alex Rouse 8 10.4 3.5 2.3 0.5 0.4 49.2% (30-61) 100.0% (1-1) Kaylen Nelson 5 15.6 3.2 1.2 1.4 0.2 44.6% (25-56) 38.5% (10-26) Ruba Abo Hashesh 7 7.9 2.3 2.7 0.6 0.0 37.8% (17-45) 36.0% (9-25) Isis Fitch 8 6.0 5.3 0.8 0.6 0.1 39.6% (21-53) 23.5% (4-17)

