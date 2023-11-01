Bradley (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET, at home against the Cleveland State Vikings.

Upcoming Bradley games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Cleveland State H 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Duquesne N 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 SIU-Edwardsville H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Truman State H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Valparaiso A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Missouri State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Evansville H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UIC A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Belmont H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Murray State H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Northern Iowa H 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Evansville A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 UIC H 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 21 Missouri State A 8:00 PM

Bradley's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cleveland State Vikings
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Carver Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Bradley players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Malevy Leons 9 14.8 7.1 1.3 2.0 0.8 43.8% (42-96) 25.0% (7-28)
Darius Hannah 9 12.3 7.0 2.2 1.7 1.2 64.6% (51-79) 0.0% (0-4)
Connor Hickman 8 13.5 2.9 3.3 1.3 0.0 45.3% (39-86) 39.1% (18-46)
Duke Deen 9 9.9 2.8 3.0 0.9 0.0 33.3% (28-84) 25.5% (13-51)
Christian Davis 9 8.2 5.1 0.4 1.0 0.3 48.9% (23-47) 43.3% (13-30)

