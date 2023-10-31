College football Week 10 action includes four games with MAC teams. Read on to get up-to-date results and key players.

Week 10 MAC Results

Central Michigan 37 Northern Illinois 31

Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-6)

Northern Illinois (-6) Pregame Total: 48.5

Central Michigan Leaders

Passing: Jase Bauer (9-for-16, 116 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jase Bauer (9-for-16, 116 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 202 YDS, 1 TD)

Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 202 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jesse Prewitt III (4 TAR, 3 REC, 49 YDS)

Northern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Rocky Lombardi (20-for-35, 298 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Rocky Lombardi (20-for-35, 298 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Antario Brown (22 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD)

Antario Brown (22 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Trayvon Rudolph (10 TAR, 8 REC, 172 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Northern Illinois 447 Total Yards 506 116 Passing Yards 298 331 Rushing Yards 208 0 Turnovers 3

Toledo 31 Buffalo 13

Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-14.5)

Toledo (-14.5) Pregame Total: 49.5

Toledo Leaders

Passing: DeQuan Finn (12-for-19, 173 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

DeQuan Finn (12-for-19, 173 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Peny Boone (12 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Peny Boone (12 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Anthony Torres (4 TAR, 4 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)

Buffalo Leaders

Passing: Cole Snyder (14-for-41, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Cole Snyder (14-for-41, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (17 ATT, 97 YDS)

Ron Cook Jr. (17 ATT, 97 YDS) Receiving: Darrell Harding Jr. (7 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Toledo Buffalo 352 Total Yards 324 173 Passing Yards 151 179 Rushing Yards 173 4 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 10 MAC Games

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Akron (-3.5)

