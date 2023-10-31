The Toledo Rockets (7-1) host a MAC battle against the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo sports the 29th-ranked defense this year (20.1 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 34.9 points per game. With 25.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo ranks 78th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 96th, surrendering 28.9 points per game.

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Toledo Buffalo 441.6 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (111th) 332.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.1 (81st) 233.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (101st) 208.4 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (106th) 11 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (66th) 13 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (33rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,419 passing yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 472 yards (59 ypg) on 82 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 865 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Junior Vandeross III's team-leading 398 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 44 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has caught 29 passes for 379 yards (47.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 12 grabs for 196 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,532 yards on 58.5% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 90 times for 372 yards (46.5 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has totaled 312 yards on 74 carries with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 298 (37.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has totaled 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Cole Harrity's 43 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

