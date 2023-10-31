The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in a MAC battle.

On the defensive side of the ball, Northern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by giving up just 312.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 101st (343.5 yards per game). Central Michigan ranks 108th with 325.1 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 91st with 395 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Central Michigan 343.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.1 (109th) 312.8 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (86th) 154.3 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.8 (90th) 189.3 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.4 (110th) 9 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (47th) 12 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (129th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,360 yards (170 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.1% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 115 times for 674 yards (84.3 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Gavin Williams has carried the ball 55 times for 277 yards (34.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's team-high 313 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has put together a 255-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 23 targets.

Trayvon Rudolph has a total of 212 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,221 yards on 115-of-197 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 223 rushing yards (27.9 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has rushed for 358 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Marion Lukes has totaled 252 yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 23 passes for 228 yards.

Jesse Prewitt III's 379 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 catches on 37 targets with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 17 passes and compiled 270 receiving yards (33.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tyson Davis' 30 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

