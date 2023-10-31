When the Northern Illinois Huskies match up with the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31, our projection system predicts the Huskies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45.5) Northern Illinois 27, Central Michigan 21

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 67.7% chance to win.

The Huskies' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Northern Illinois is winless against the spread when it has played as 5.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Huskies have played eight games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 45.5, 2.6 points fewer than the average total in Northern Illinois games thus far this season.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 36.4% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread.

Chippewas games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Central Michigan this season is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Huskies vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.3 21.3 17 15.5 31.5 27 Central Michigan 22 29.8 29.3 25 17.6 32.6

