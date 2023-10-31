Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 10 that should be of interest to fans in Illinois.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 31
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)
South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Lindenwood Lions
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Hunter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-2)
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Iowa (-5)
