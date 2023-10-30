Torrey Craig and his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Craig put up four points in his last game, which ended in a 118-102 loss versus the Pistons.

We're going to break down Craig's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 119.5 points per game last year made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA last season, giving up 45.3 per game.

The Pacers gave up 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Pacers were 17th in the league last season, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Torrey Craig vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 36 11 12 3 1 1 0 1/21/2023 20 0 4 1 0 0 1

