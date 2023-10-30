Patrick Williams could make a big impact for the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Williams had in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-102 loss versus the Pistons.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 119.5 points per game.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 45.3 boards per contest.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Patrick Williams vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 21 14 1 0 2 0 0 2/15/2023 29 11 2 2 1 0 2 1/24/2023 28 7 5 0 1 1 1 10/26/2022 15 10 0 2 2 0 2

