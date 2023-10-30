For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nick Foligno a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Foligno scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Foligno has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

