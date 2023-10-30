DeMar DeRozan NBA Player Preview vs. the Pacers - October 30
The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, face the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Below we will break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Pacers
- Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-120)
Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 119.5 points per contest last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Pacers were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 45.3 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Pacers were 26th in the league defensively last season, conceding 26.4 per game.
- The Pacers gave up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 17th in the NBA in that category.
DeMar DeRozan vs. the Pacers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/5/2023
|38
|23
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|33
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10/26/2022
|32
|17
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
