The Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 30, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 49% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Pacers allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Last season, Chicago had a 29-17 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.5% from the field.

The Bulls were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Pacers finished 16th.

The Bulls averaged 6.4 fewer points per game last year (113.1) than the Pacers gave up (119.5).

Chicago put together an 18-6 record last season in games it scored more than 119.5 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls scored 114 points per game at home last season, and 112.2 away.

The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than away (112.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls made more triples on the road (10.6 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, but they posted a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.5%).

Bulls Injuries